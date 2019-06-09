|
Jon E. Swanbom, DDS
Fort Collins - Jon Eric Swanbom, DDS, 54, passed away of natural causes on May 24, 2019 in Fort Collins. He was born January 21, 1965 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Dr. Deryl D. and Marilyn Swanbom. He attended Dunn Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and Poudre High School graduating in 1983. Jon attended Colorado State University for his undergraduate work and was then accepted to the University of Nebraska School of Dentistry. He graduated in 1990 and started his dental practice in Fort Collins shortly thereafter. Jon was a third generation Swanbom dentist following in the steps of his father, grandfather, uncle and great uncles.
Jon lived life to the fullest. He was known for his great sense of humor, kind smile, and compassionate spirit. Jon was an avid Cornhusker and CSU Rams fan and was a gifted tennis player. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
On August 18, 2018, Jon married Rachel Fontaine. In addition to his wife Rachel and her children Miles and Archer, he is survived by his two children from a previous marriage, Hailey Marie and Trevor Jon, his mother Marilyn, and four sisters, Cheryl, Kim, Jenny, and Jamie, and their families. He is also survived by his beloved dog Gerty May.
Jon was predeceased by his father, Deryl D. Swanbom, DDS in 2012.
A Celebration of Life to honor Jon will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The open house will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Fort Collins Country Club, 1920 Country Club Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80524. Dress is casual. The family would like to invite everyone who knew and loved Jon to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jon's name to the .
