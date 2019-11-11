|
|
Jonathon Ray Garcia
Fort Collins - Johnny Ray Garcia, 54, of Ft. Collins passed away November 9, 2019. Johnny was born June 12, 1965.
Survivors include his mother, Theresa Garcia of Ft. Collins; two sisters, Sonia Romero (David) of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Elizabeth Gonzales of Ft. Collins.
Viewing will be held 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019