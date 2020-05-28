Joseph David ThokeFort Collins - Joseph passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 23rd in Greeley, Co. Joe was born on May 29, 1991 in Brookfield, WI.Joe is survived by his parents James Thoke and Elizabeth Farrell (Mike), brothers Peter Thoke, Greg Thoke (Danielle), sister Lisa Thoke and stepsisters AnnaLisa and Alexandra Farrell. Dear friends of Stephen Williams and Janie Taylor. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31st at Allnutt Drake Chapel 650 W. Drake Rd Fort Collins, CO 80526 from 1-3pm followed by a private memorial service.