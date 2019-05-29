|
Joseph George Kaplan
Fort Collins - Joseph George Kaplan passed away on May 24, 2019 in Fort Collins.
George was born in Leadville, CO on July 15, 1948 to Helen Bonicelli and Joseph Kaplan. They moved to Pueblo one year later where he remained for the next 18 years. He graduated from Pueblo Catholic High School in 1966. At PCH, George was a star football, basketball and baseball player. He was awarded the Most Valuable Player in football, All City in football and basketball and All State in football. George was elected to the Greater Pueblo Sports Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
After High School, George attended Colorado University for 2 years. He then transferred to UNC (University of Northern Colorado) where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English. George led the 1969 UNC Bears to an undefeated 10-0 season. He was elected co-captain of the team along with John Vogt and Kent Cluck. After graduating from college, he earned his Masters of Education degree in Counseling and his Type D Certificate in Administration. He was hired at Poudre High School in 1971 where he taught for 31 years. George wore a variety of hats while at Poudre: English Teacher, Counselor, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, Head Football and Basketball Coach. He retired from PHS in 2002.
George married his high school sweetheart, Ginny Kay Poder in 1970. Together they enjoyed traveling, golfing and being with family and friends. George was devoted to his family and was extremely proud of his 2 sons and took great pride in all of their accomplishments. He absolutely loved and adored his sons, daughters-in-laws and 4 grandchildren who called him Papa Georgio. He cherished all of the wonderful times they all spent together.
George was preceded in death by his father, Joe Kaplan.
He is survived by: his mother, Helen Bonicelli Kaplan; wife, Ginny Kay Poder Kaplan; sons, Michael Kaplan (Julie) and Brandon Kaplan (Danielle); grandchildren, Brayden, Adyson, Parker and Keaton Kaplan; sister, Shari Pagnotta (Joe); sister-in-law, Jan Doran (Dan) and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or the Leukemia Foundation, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5450 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80525. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 29 to June 2, 2019