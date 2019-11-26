|
|
Joseph Nick Harris
Fort Collins - Joseph Nick Harris, 76, of Fort Collins died November 22, 2019 at The Suites in Fort Collins. He was born in Pueblo, the only child of Joseph Nicholas and Mary (Senatore) Harris. He was educated in Pueblo public schools. He received a B.A. and Masters from Colorado State University.
In 1971 he married the love of his life, Judy (Schehrer) Harris who predeceased him.
Mr. Harris was a beloved world language teacher in the Poudre School District for 33 years years. He served as coordinator of foreign language, and was instrumental in creating the Harris Bilingual School, where he served as the first principal. He was a past president of the Colorado Congress of Foreign Language Teachers, and actively involved in Alliance Francaise for a long period of time. He was a world traveler.
He was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church for 40 years and St. Joseph Catholic Church the past six years.
He leaves behind a cousin, Norma Hale, of Pueblo, Colorado and sisters-in-law, Susie Trabant (Galen) of Windsor, Patsy Stramel of Kansas City, KS, nephews Stuart Trabant (Stephanie) and Brad Trabant, as well as his beloved great niece Emma Trabant and great nephew Jack Trabant.
The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice and The Suites for their excellent care and compassion.
Rosary and visitation will be at Bohlender Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Memorials may be sent to Respite Care of Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019