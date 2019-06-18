Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Josie M. Earney Obituary
Josie M. Earney

Fort Collins - Josie M. Earney, 84, of Ft. Collins passed away June 15, 2019 at her residence.

Survivors include her husband of 31 years Don L. Earney; brother, Max Manzanares; sisters, Roberta Rodriguez, Delphine Mireles and Vivian Perez, all of Ft. Collins; children Rose Mary Rodriquez of Ft. Collins and Rudy Manzanares (Peggy) of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Andy Flores (Chasity), Rudina Morales (Luis), Marcus Munoz, Marcus Maldonado, Rudy Manzanares, , Starla Wadena, all of Ft. Collins, Raquel Manzanares of Florida, and Toni Creek of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Luis, Philip and Savannah all of Ft. Collins, and a special friend, Sonia Glasscott.

Preceded in death by parents, Raquel Manzanares and Magdalena Romero; brothers, Tony and Francisco Manzanares; sisters, Helen Suarez and Dora Manzanares; and son-in-law, Raul (Rudy) Rodriquez.

Viewing will be held 9 am - 4 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Services will be held 1 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 18 to June 23, 2019
