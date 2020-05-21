|
Joyce Kirkman
Greeley - Joyce Yingling Kirkman, 83, passed away May 16, 2020 at Windsong Care in Greeley, Colorado. Joyce was born in Richmond, Missouri on September 18, 1936. She is survived by her sister, Dolores Olson of Windsor, Colorado.
When Joyce was nine the family relocated to Englewood where she attended Hawthorne Elementary and graduated from Englewood High School in 1954. She received her bachelor's degree at University of Northern Colorado in 1958 and her Master's in education from Whittier College in California. She dedicated over 50 years to teaching, retiring from the Elk Grove District of Sacramento.
Through the years Joyce traveled to many different foreign countries. She was a member of International Toastmasters and won many honors for her travel presentations.
Joyce was a long-time member off the Tahoe Ski Club and later of the "Over the Hill" ski retirees' group. Joyce looked forward to attending her 1954 class reunion and stayed in contact with her UNC classmates through the alumni Association.
When Joyce's health began to fail, she left her friends and her California home to return to Colorado one year ago.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 21 to May 24, 2020