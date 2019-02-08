|
|
Judith A. Bedford
Denver - Judith A. Bedford, age 78, died in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded and supported by family and friends.
Born October 4, 1940 in West Point, Nebraska, she lived in New York City, Boulder, Colorado, Oxford, England, Nashville, Tennessee, Ft. Collins and Denver, Colorado. She graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder and became a teacher, then an entrepreneur, starting children's stores in Nashville and Ft. Collins, Children's Mercantile Inc., that became centers for young families looking for high quality books, toys, and clothes.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joel Bedford of Denver, and her children, Charles Bedford of Hong Kong, Alan Bedford of Louisville, Kentucky, and Mia Richards of Centennial and their families, including 6 grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10am, March 16, 2019 at the Denver Botanic Gardens with a reception there to follow. Relatives and friends are all welcome and encouraged to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judith's memory to the Denver Botanic Gardens are welcome at https://flourish.botanicgardens.org/botanicgardensgiving.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019