Judith "Judy" Ann McIver
Vineland, NJ - Home at last, Judith "Judy" Ann McIver, age 81 of Millville, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland, NJ. She had been in declining health for quite some time.
Born in Greely to the late John and Mary (Powell) McIver, Judy spent her early years living in many different areas of Colorado. She graduated from Loveland High School and then went on to attend the Barnes Business College in Denver.
Settling in Wellington, Judy worked as a mailroom clerk at the Colorado State University for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. In August 2011, she moved to Millville in Southern New Jersey to live with her sister and brother-in-law.
Judy found great comfort in the Bible and was a devoted Episcopalian. She was most recently a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Millville.
During her working years, Judy was a member of the Eastern Star, a Masonic organization for women. She held several different offices over the years within the organization, serving as Worthy Matron, and was also a member of the White Shrine.
Judy loved traveling and especially enjoyed a wonderful "trip of a lifetime" to England. She was a member of the Garden Patch Quilt Guild and enjoyed the Millville Senior Center. Crafting, counted cross stitch, scrap booking, card making, and rubber stamping were but a few of Judy's other favorite pastimes. She also enjoyed volunteering in many different capacities, playing dominoes and bingo, and was an avid reader. A big fan of cheesecake, Judy would like everyone to have a piece of cheesecake in her memory.
Judy truly loved being in the presence of children and enjoyed reading to them as well. She also enjoyed all of the fun of her pets over the years.
Judy was especially grateful for the time that she was able to share with her family. She truly was touched by the kindness that was expressed to her by her extended family and all of the special love that was given to her by her niece and nephews.
Judy will be sadly missed by her sister, Patricia "Pat" Hesse and husband Oscar of Millville; three nephews, John Glass and wife Cassie, William Hesse and wife Mary, and Kenneth Hesse and wife Barbara; one niece Kathleen Alvarado and husband Javier. She was predeceased by one brother John Darrel McIver; and her loving cat MacIvy.
A Memorial Service for Judy will be conducted on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 186 E. Commerce Street, Bridgeton, NJ. Family and friends will be received from 10 - 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will take place in Loveland Burial Park and will be announced in the Spring of 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judy's name may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360 or at the website: southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Judith Ann McIver may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019