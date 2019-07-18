|
|
Julie Wise
Fort Collins - Julie Hamill Wise died peacefully at home on July 2, 2019. Julie was preceded in death by her husband James Wise. Julie and Jim are survived by their six children, James, Jane Wise-Gronewoller (Paul), Joseph (Nancy), Julie Ryan (Dan), Ann Ghent (Bob) and Susan Wise (Brady). Julie will be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren who adored her, Peter (Jessica), Shanan (Jorn), Alex, Patrick, James, Daniel, Sarah, Megan, Keenan, Erick, Sara and Alexis. Julie is also survived by her sister Sally Lambert
Julie Brier Hamill was born on June 30, 1930 in Newton Iowa to Keith and Sara Hamill. Julie graduated from Newton High School and attended MacMurray College for two years where she was member of the MacMurray Equestrian Team.
Julie then transferred to the University of Iowa to complete her degree. While at the University of Iowa, she met and began to date a dashing young medical student named James Wise.
Julie completed her degree in Broadcast Journalism and relocated to New York City to work for DuPont Television. Jim Wise proposed to Julie, she accepted and so she returned to Newton IA where she married Jim on June 19, 1953. Jim and Julie's long happy adventure had begun.
Jim and Julie lived in Denver CO, Cherokee IA, Midwest City OK and Rochester MN. After Jim completed his cardiac fellowship at the Mayo Clinic, Jim and Julie settled with their young family in Fort Collins in 1961.
Julie was widely known for her generosity, humility and kindness. Throughout her life she was very active in faith and service based organizations, including recently celebrating 70 years as a member of Chapter G, PEO. Julie was also an active member of Tri Delta sorority and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Julie was a gifted athlete who played sports throughout her life, especially tennis, skiing, scuba diving and golf. Julie was a licensed pilot. Jim and Julie travelled all over the world, visiting 5 continents and 57 countries. They often bicycled through beautiful countries on their adventures together and frequently found a way to add a dance or two to the party.
Julie will be terribly missed by her family and friends but we know she is once again with the love of her life, Jim whom she has never stopped missing since his passing in 2016.
A rosary will be said in Julie's memory on July 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 127 Howes St., Fort Collins. A memorial mass will be held on July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Foothills Gateway, 301 West Skyway Drive, Fort Collins CO 80525.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 18 to July 21, 2019