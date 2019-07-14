|
|
Julius "Swede" Hanson
Buffalo - Graveside committal services for Julius "Swede" Hanson 83-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away June 7th at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo, Wyoming, will be held by his family in the GreenLawn Cemetery located at the corner of County Rd 1 & E State Hwy 56, Berthoud, Colorado on July 18, 2019 at 2:30 pm with Deacon John Riviera officiating. Donations in Mr. Hanson's memory may be made to the Veterans Home of Wyoming in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo, Wyoming. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
Julius Albert Hanson, known as "Swede", was born on October 10, 1935 in Sioux Rapids, Iowa to Wilfred and Effie Hanson. He grew up and went to school in Iowa and graduated from Alta Senior High in Alta, Iowa. After high school Swede joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean War with an honorable discharge from the military. He was married 36 years to Juanita Jane Yost and they settled in Ft. Collins, Colorado, where Swede worked for Poudre R1 School District until he retired. After Swede retired, they moved to Windsor, Colorado. His wife passed away in March of 2010, a year later Swede became a resident of the Veteran's Home of Wyoming where he lived and made so many close friends until his death. Swede enjoyed taking trips, fishing, playing pool and loved sports, especially football. He was a die-hard Bronco's fan! Swede had a special connection with people, he could carry on a conversation with anyone and had a heart of gold. Swede will be laid to rest by his wife Juanita as he requested.
He is survived by his step-son Bill Bamond of Limache, Chile; four daughters, Candace Leingang of Severance, Colorado, Chris Brophy of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Cindee Kressin of Barron, Wisconsin, and Cheri Zerwas of Union Grove, Wisconsin; one brother Calvin Hanson and his wife Dee of Loveland, Colorado; a sister Wilma Wenck of Cherokee, Iowa, brother in-law Leroy Coulter of Loveland, Colorado; seventeen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, step-daughter Linda Sue Bamond of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, step-son Ed Hofkes Jr, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, his sister Phyliss Coulter of Loveland, Colorado and two brothers, Roger Hanson of Loveland, Colorado & Wayne Hanson of Newell, Iowa.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 14, 2019