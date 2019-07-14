Services
Harness Funeral Home (formerly Adams)
351 North Adams Avenue
Buffalo, WY 82834
(307) 684-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius "Swede" Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius "Swede" Hanson Obituary
Julius "Swede" Hanson

Buffalo - Graveside committal services for Julius "Swede" Hanson 83-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away June 7th at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo, Wyoming, will be held by his family in the GreenLawn Cemetery located at the corner of County Rd 1 & E State Hwy 56, Berthoud, Colorado on July 18, 2019 at 2:30 pm with Deacon John Riviera officiating. Donations in Mr. Hanson's memory may be made to the Veterans Home of Wyoming in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo, Wyoming. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com

Julius Albert Hanson, known as "Swede", was born on October 10, 1935 in Sioux Rapids, Iowa to Wilfred and Effie Hanson. He grew up and went to school in Iowa and graduated from Alta Senior High in Alta, Iowa. After high school Swede joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea during the Korean War with an honorable discharge from the military. He was married 36 years to Juanita Jane Yost and they settled in Ft. Collins, Colorado, where Swede worked for Poudre R1 School District until he retired. After Swede retired, they moved to Windsor, Colorado. His wife passed away in March of 2010, a year later Swede became a resident of the Veteran's Home of Wyoming where he lived and made so many close friends until his death. Swede enjoyed taking trips, fishing, playing pool and loved sports, especially football. He was a die-hard Bronco's fan! Swede had a special connection with people, he could carry on a conversation with anyone and had a heart of gold. Swede will be laid to rest by his wife Juanita as he requested.

He is survived by his step-son Bill Bamond of Limache, Chile; four daughters, Candace Leingang of Severance, Colorado, Chris Brophy of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Cindee Kressin of Barron, Wisconsin, and Cheri Zerwas of Union Grove, Wisconsin; one brother Calvin Hanson and his wife Dee of Loveland, Colorado; a sister Wilma Wenck of Cherokee, Iowa, brother in-law Leroy Coulter of Loveland, Colorado; seventeen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, step-daughter Linda Sue Bamond of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, step-son Ed Hofkes Jr, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, his sister Phyliss Coulter of Loveland, Colorado and two brothers, Roger Hanson of Loveland, Colorado & Wayne Hanson of Newell, Iowa.
Published in The Coloradoan on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now