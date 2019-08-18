|
June Cringan
Fort Collins - June Helen Cringan, 97, of Ft. Collins, died Wednesday, August 14th, 2019.
June was born June 21, 1922 to Francis G. Campbell and E. Della Mayes at Muskoka Falls, Ontario, Canada.
She graduated from Shaw Business College, Toronto, Ontario and was employed as a secretary with the Ontario Deptartment of Lands and Forests and with USDA Crop Research Laboratory. She was a volunteer at Poudre Valley Hospital for over 30 years, a member of C.S.U. Women's Club, and the Forestry Triangle Cluub. She enjoyed birding, dancing, skiing, fishing, bridge, and travelling.
She is survived by her son Doug (Gayle) Cringan and her granddaughters Kelly (Brian), Heather (Marshall), Megan, and Allison.
Preceding June in death are her husband Alex Cringan; a son, Sandy Cringan, and a stepgrandson Jedd Carroll.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund, Foothills Unitarian Church, or the Volunteers' Service, and Poudre Valley Hospital, in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Ft. Collins, CO 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 18, 2019