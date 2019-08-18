Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Resources
More Obituaries for June Cringan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Cringan


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Cringan Obituary
June Cringan

Fort Collins - June Helen Cringan, 97, of Ft. Collins, died Wednesday, August 14th, 2019.

June was born June 21, 1922 to Francis G. Campbell and E. Della Mayes at Muskoka Falls, Ontario, Canada.

She graduated from Shaw Business College, Toronto, Ontario and was employed as a secretary with the Ontario Deptartment of Lands and Forests and with USDA Crop Research Laboratory. She was a volunteer at Poudre Valley Hospital for over 30 years, a member of C.S.U. Women's Club, and the Forestry Triangle Cluub. She enjoyed birding, dancing, skiing, fishing, bridge, and travelling.

She is survived by her son Doug (Gayle) Cringan and her granddaughters Kelly (Brian), Heather (Marshall), Megan, and Allison.

Preceding June in death are her husband Alex Cringan; a son, Sandy Cringan, and a stepgrandson Jedd Carroll.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 22, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund, Foothills Unitarian Church, or the Volunteers' Service, and Poudre Valley Hospital, in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Ft. Collins, CO 80524.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bohlender Funeral Chapel
Download Now