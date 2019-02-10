|
Justin Clark Larson
Baja California Sur, Mexico - "I'm not afraid of dying, he said. It was beautiful to look upon us and realize what a life I've had."
Justin Clark Larson said this to his wife, Sandra, one Sunday morning in the summer of 2017, over the cups of coffee he'd always deliver to her in bed on weekends. Even if he'd already been up for hours, he'd wait until 6:30 a.m. to bring the coffee, showing up with a bright smile. That was the negotiated family wake-up time on weekends, despite Justin's devotion to earlier. He loved greeting each new day; his physical energy and creative mind simply wouldn't let him sleep much past 4:30.
That morning he was electric at remembering the previous night's dream. A near-death that maybe was real?
There had been one other premonition of death. This occurred on Pike's Peak, during one of Justin's half marathon Ascents (he'd done the full marathon before, too). Justin described the moment as gaining a sense of leaving his body. He said he had only felt a second of concern, and then a peace knowing everything was OK. If he was dying, he said, he was nearing a mountain-top, pushing his body, knowing he loved and was loved. Family, adventure, nature, architecture.
This third time was real, and perhaps not on his immediate radar. Justin Clark Larson died on Jan. 21, 2019, in La Paz ("Peace"), Baja California Sur, Mexico. He was on yet another extraordinary motorcycling trip, having previously ridden thousands of miles in Copper Canyon, Mexico, Canada, and all over the U.S. Riding was when he both cleared his mind AND filled it, as well as his soul. Justin could no more have stopped riding than he could have stopped being an architect. It was a part of him. Mongolia was already calling for early 2020.
Immediately after the crash, Justin was conscious and not alone. An English-speaking resident of Loreto, thankfully also a medical professional, came upon him seconds after. She held Justin's hand and he asked her to find his riding companions who would then alert his wife. Although Justin had never been seriously injured on a motorcycle before, he already well knew hospitals and clinicians as the trusty support crew for his adventurous life. Hands-on architects who seldom sit still and also love the outdoors tend to experience wear and tear. In this moment on Jan. 21, at km 18 on highway 1, Justin's words spoke his belief that he would be off to the hospital to get fixed up and then back home with friends and family. Just like always.
The good Samaritan had stayed with Justin through the EMTs' quick arrival and ambulance transfer. She then piled stones to mark where Justin had laid while they held hands and spoke quietly; a cairn he would have admired. A cairn his family and friends hold sacred.
Justin grew up on Flathead Lake in northern Montana. He loved to remember his Mom's rule about where the ice had to be melted before he and his friends could go swimming. He spoke of his Mom, Terri, who predeceased him in 2005, with great love and great respect. Always describing her as a Sophia Loren look-alike, Justin credited his early interest in construction to working on an A-frame house that he helped his Mom build when he was a boy.
When Justin was 11 years old, his art teacher/wrestling coach at school told him that he better do something important with his gift for sketching. This wonderful teacher introduced a boy to the word architect, and that word changed Justin's life. From then on, he knew what he was meant to be.
Justin moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1999, after completing his Master of Architecture at Montana State University. He shared a house rental on Smith Street, bought his first place on Shields just off Mountain and then ultimately Stover. He always lived in Old Town, and cared about helping to guide its growth with residential and commercial projects, including his volunteer service as board president of the Downtown Development Authority.
Justin was licensed by the American Institute of Architects at a relatively young age. He partially credited this to a 2002 vehicle crash that occurred while he was driving from Fort Collins to Polson, Montana, to see his Mom for Christmas - proudly hauling a cabinet he had made for her in his truck bed. A snowstorm was heaving; Justin's truck overturned on black ice. He spent Christmas and the rest of the week in a Billings hospital, checking himself out early because he wanted to get back to Fort Collins and his work. Among multiple injuries, it was the brain trauma that prevented any sleep for weeks afterward. This, he said, was when he found the perfect time to study intensively for his boards and complete all exams in rapid succession.
After MSU, Justin joined the Fort Collins office of Denver-based Eidos Architects. He worked with Belford Watkins Architects before going off on his own to start JCL Architecture in 2003. JCL took the nurturing and schedule of a newborn; there were many nights that lasted until 3 a.m. only to begin again at 5. JCL's projects, reputation and awards grew. In 2011, JCL and Vaught Frye merged, realizing a partnership that served all well, bringing talent and very good people together. Justin loved collaborating and creating vibrant spaces with his VFLA and Ripley Design colleagues.
Justin always saw possibilities. He could build anything himself, and did, including a beautiful, universally-accessible addition to his own home, to help care for his elderly in-laws. He also loved cars, motorcycles and pedal bikes, too. As a self-taught mechanic, it pleased him to tally having owned and worked on 35 vehicles.
It is simplest to say that Justin got married after Sandra bought him for $500 at a charity auction. He had strategized that if the outing he offered included something adventurous, then he would be in effect pre-screening his date. They went paragliding in Avon. For the rest of their almost-14-year-marriage, Sandra would tease that she really hadn't meant to trick him so. At the time of her lucky purchase, she truly had felt ready to learn to fly. Just sometimes she needed their feet firmly grounded at home, too.
Justin loved to tell stories. He felt it was a way to connect people in happiness, laughter, or even amazement and shades of disbelief. His bright eyes would alight all the more during them. Some may have understandably wondered whether "all of what followed was true," but it was. He really did: growl back at a wolf as a young boy scout (and had the faint bite scars on his nose to prove it); jump on an alligator's back, get thrown in the brig at NASA (it was a simple misunderstanding); motorcycle with wild horses; renovate four Airstreams; obtain approval for a night's refuge with Tarahumara native people in Copper Canyon; and wait for a Nebraska police car to catch up - Justin had pulled over in the 95 degree weather and sat under a tree to allow them both a shady place to chat. The officer enjoyed the welcome so much that the speeding ticket was forgotten. The stories were endless because his fearless, open-hearted adventures were only continuing.
A person can't love storytelling without loving the family, friends and colleagues with whom he treasured sharing them. Justin entered any new relationship or situation only expecting the positive. A most loyal and joyful partner, friend and colleague, he listened and appreciated people for the individuals they are. As he was absorbing his "old" age, he felt profound pride in learning that some regarded him a mentor.
Music was almost always with him. He curated song lists for the VFLA office, for when he was sketching in private, for motorcycle rides, for Airstream trips, and for DIY projects. He'd be transported in live music; if annual membership were offered at the Armory he'd be waiting first in line with Sandra for it.
Justin was proud to consider himself an adopted son of Wyoming, often choosing to work from VFLA's Cheyenne office. He looked forward to someday designing and building a second home there. He was even more proud to feel an adopted son of Kate and Jeremy Gaffney, of Pat Barczewski, of Rick Lowder, of Kathy and Jerry McIntosh, of Bill Sears, of Julie Quenemoen and Bob Lashaway. Some former clients, all friends and yet more. Justin had this way.
Justin is survived by his wife, Sandra Larson; sister Lori Walter; brother Randy Walter; Uncle Glenn and Aunt Diane Larson; Aunt Kathy and Uncle Paul Eslick. He treasured his extended clan of Larson cousins and was a proud uncle to nephews and nieces across the country. Justin was pre-deceased by his father, Ronnie Larson (1986) and his mother Terri Schandelmier Larson (2005). Justin was also grateful for his families of choice - the Willises, the Gaffneys; the Moes; the Southers; "Stoverhood;" the Forum Group, and a wide community of friends and colleagues. He will especially miss his riding buddies and would wish them continued beautiful adventures.
True Justin to the end, even his death required an adventure to continue. His family would like to acknowledge and deeply thank the beautiful heroes of Team Bringing Justin Home:
Janeth Real Gomez
Erin and Diane Larson
Lynn Griffin
Joanna Gaffney
Wade and Dulcie Willis
Alan and Kim Strope
Idalia Paz y Puente
Sandra Felix
Steve Withrow
Sue Lana
Rod Page
Thom Hadley
Robyn Mascolino
Filiberto Bareño Martínez
Luisa Margarita Chacon Cárdenas
To all who knew Justin, thank you for your friendship, your embrace of his vision and VFLA, and your love. In lieu of flowers (with deep thanks for the beautiful flowers already sent), donations may be made to Animal House Rescue or Kari's Fund, CSU Flint Animal Cancer Center.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, February 17, 3:00 - 5:30 at CSU Center for the Arts - Rehearsal Hall. Brief program to begin at 3:30. Jeans and boots highly welcome.
