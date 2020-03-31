|
|
Karen A. Endres
Bellvue - Karen A Endres passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was a Colorado artist who specialized in vibrant water color paintings. She gained much of her inspiration for her paintings from the scenery around her. She is survived by her partner of 39 years, three sisters, three brothers and their children and grand children. A memorial of her life is set up on her website at (www.HealingGifts.com/Memorial ) with details of her life, family and examples of her paintings.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020