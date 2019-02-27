|
|
Karen L. Crawford
Ft. Collins - The fun-loving and courageous Karen Linda (Marbach) Crawford of Ft. Collins, CO passed away on February 23, 2019 after battling cancer and heart disease for many years. Karen was born on January 20, 1960 in White Plains, NY. She was pre-deceased by her husband, James E. Crawford III. She leaves a daughter, Nicole Monello of West Deptford, NJ, and a step-son, Erik Wingate of Long Beach, CA along with 5 grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her loyal service dog, Ziva.
Her late parents were Robert J. Marbach and Elizabeth Leach Marbach of E. White Plains, NY and Lakehurst, NJ. Karen was the youngest of 7 children. She is survived by siblings: Elizabeth Sorrese of Parker, CO; Robert J. Marbach Jr. (Mildred) of Moosic, PA; Joan Roskos of Scranton, PA; Jean Mucher (Martin) of Batavia, NY; and Richard Marbach of Scranton, PA. and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Ann Marbach, and her brother-in-law, George Roskos.
Karen graduated from Harrison High School in Harrison, NY; attended Syracuse University then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at CSU. After a stint in Staten Island, NY, Karen lived in Boulder and Ft.Collins for most of her adult life. Formerly an employee of EMI in Boulder, Karen was currently employed by the Ft. Collins Dept. of Traffic. She actively participated with the Auxiliary at the American Legion and was a member of the Unity congregation.
There will be a Celebration of Karen's Life at the George Beach #4 American Legion, 2124 Co Rd. 54G, Ft. Collins, CO on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00pm. Those who would like to celebrate the amazing life of this free spirit are welcome to attend.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019