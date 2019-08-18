Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Nystrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Nystrom


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. Nystrom Obituary
Karen M. Nystrom

Fort Collins - Karen M. Nystrom: 1948-2019; passed away from complications of acute myeloid leukemia on August 13, 2019. A native Detroiter, Karen resided in several places including: Madison, WI; Toronto, Canada; and Burlington, VT, before moving to New Mexico, finally making a home in Fort Collins, CO. Karen had a long professional career in servitude of others, originally as a public health nurse, and then becoming a speech therapist specializing in language and literacy therapy working with young students. She is survived by husband John, her three children - Maral, Stefan, and Anya, her grandson Malik, her mother, Mary Mahakian, and her sister Carol. In lieu of flowers, donate to Fund for Armenian Relief at https://farusa.org/. Please also visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now