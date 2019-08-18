|
|
Karen M. Nystrom
Fort Collins - Karen M. Nystrom: 1948-2019; passed away from complications of acute myeloid leukemia on August 13, 2019. A native Detroiter, Karen resided in several places including: Madison, WI; Toronto, Canada; and Burlington, VT, before moving to New Mexico, finally making a home in Fort Collins, CO. Karen had a long professional career in servitude of others, originally as a public health nurse, and then becoming a speech therapist specializing in language and literacy therapy working with young students. She is survived by husband John, her three children - Maral, Stefan, and Anya, her grandson Malik, her mother, Mary Mahakian, and her sister Carol. In lieu of flowers, donate to Fund for Armenian Relief at https://farusa.org/. Please also visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 18, 2019