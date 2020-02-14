|
|
Karl David Bandhauer
Las Vegas - Karl David Bandhauer, 79, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on February 9, 2020, following a prolonged battle with numerous health issues.
Karl David was born in Wichita, Kansas, on July 25, 1940, where, following his graduation from West High School in 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda, on December 20, 1959. He grew up being called David but switched to Karl while attending college.
Karl received his B. A. in Education from University of Wichita in 1963, and his M. Ed in 1970 from Colorado State University. He taught five years at Bear Creek High School in Jefferson County, CO before moving to Fort Collins, CO in 1968, where he taught English at Fort Collins High School from 1968 to 1996. Following a move to Las Vegas in 1997, Karl taught an additional 10 years--one at Johnson Middle School and nine at The Meadows School before retiring the final time in 2009. He also spent one year as a Security Guard at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during its final construction and opening—a job he thoroughly enjoyed.
Karl is survived by his wife Linda; sons Brian of Meridian, ID, and Brent (Kathleen) of Las Vegas, NV; unofficial daughter Michele Kellison of Corvallis, OR; grandsons Parker and Drew, Las Vegas, NV; Granddaughters Kelsey (Michael) and Zoey of Meridian, ID, and Hailey Kellison of Corvallis, OR; brothers Roy C. "Lyle" of Wichita, Ks; William (Dianna) of Orlando, FL and James (Lydia) of the Philippines; and numerous nieces and nephews. Brothers Kurt Bandhauer and Myron Cook preceded him in death.
Karl was cremated and his remains will be buried along with his wife's, following her death, in Norwich Cemetery, Norwich, KS. No services were held and no donations are requested. His immediate family came together for a celebration of his life.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020