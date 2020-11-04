Kate (Kathy) Smartt
Kate (Kathy) Smartt, nee Hunnicutt - Spelts went to her heavenly home on October 31, 2020. She was saddened to leave her home, family, and friends, but knows she will be with her God until all are gathered. Kate fought bravely for eighteen years with a rare Neuoroendocrine Carcenoma but kept a light heart to honor her Christ Jesus. She will await all those she loved in heaven. For now, she must leave behind her beloved husband, Rick; children, Amanda King and husband Ryan, Heather Smartt, Heidi Smartt, and Buck Waid and wife Courtney; father, Gilbert E. Hunnicutt; brother; Jim Hunnicutt; and 10 grandchildren. Kate was in a true word, a Christian. She loved music and sang in numerous choirs and chorales in Colorado and New Mexico. Kate loved her work as a registered nurse and science researcher and caring for the very sick in Pediatric Intensive Care. She enjoyed hiking, kayaking, skiing, camping and fishing with her husband. She leaves behind numerous friends from Colorado and New Mexico, who were all like family to her. With gratitude, love and beautiful memories Kate has gone to her Eternal Home with no pain or suffering. Memorial Services will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kate's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, UNM Children's Hospital or the American Red Cross. To leave a condolence please visit danielsfuneral.com
.