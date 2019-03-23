|
|
Katharine F. Wilson
Fort Collins - Katherine Wilson, 88, of Fort Collins died March 19, 2019 at a local nursing facility. Cremation will take place and there will be no service.
Katharine (Kay) was born, April 30, 1930to Charles and Katharine Foster in Rochester, New York. She attended Colorado A & M from 1948 to 1950 when she married Hobart B. Wilson of Elmhurst, Illinois. She obtained her B.S. and M.S degrees from CSU in the 1960's and taught textile classes from 1963 to 1976. Kay authored a textbook under the name of KAX, on historic textiles and several magazine articles.
In 1981, Kay and Hobe moved to Canandaigua Lake in Western New York but returned to Fort Collins in 1999.
Kay was an avid bird watcher so when you see a red-tailed hawk, think of Kay.
Her parents, husband and infant daughter, Susan Katharine predeceased her.
Survivors include her sons, Andrew B. Wilson and David E. Wilson; grandchildren, Jennifer and Katharine; great grandchildren, Kane and Addie all of Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019