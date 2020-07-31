Kathern M. Ericson
Fort Collins - Kathern M. Ericson passed away on July 28, 2020 in Loveland. She is survived by her brother William C. (Carol) Smith of Loveland and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Ericson, parents William and Minnie Smith, brother John Smith, sisters Marian Wissink and Viola Miller.
A graveside service will be held on August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery, 1900 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Association of American Veterans.
