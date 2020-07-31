1/1
Kathern M. Ericson
Kathern M. Ericson

Fort Collins - Kathern M. Ericson passed away on July 28, 2020 in Loveland. She is survived by her brother William C. (Carol) Smith of Loveland and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Ericson, parents William and Minnie Smith, brother John Smith, sisters Marian Wissink and Viola Miller.

A graveside service will be held on August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery, 1900 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Association of American Veterans.

Family and friends may view the full obituary, sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.






Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery,
