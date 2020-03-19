|
|
Kathleen M. Marzullo
Fort Collins - Kathleen Marzullo was a resident in Fort Collins Colorado from 1994 thru 2003. She was very active in the newcomers club and was a communicant of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
Kathleen Marzullo. 75 of Liverpool, New York passed away after a valiant fight with cancer. Kathleen was an active communicant of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton in Baldwinsville. She was known for her outstanding wedding cakes and baked goods having honed her craft while raising 4 outstanding children. Kathleen was born in Syracuse to Antony and Lee Spadaro, graduated from North High School and attended Buffalo State University. She married Anthony Marzullo and the two enjoyed over 55 years of productive and happy marriage.
Kathleen is survived by her husband Anthony, her son Scott and his wife Kelly Marzullo of Houston, Texas; her son Todd and his wife Michelle Marzullo of Denver, Colorado; her daughter Sue Ann Congemi and her husband Gus of Bloomingburg, New York; and,, her son Randy Marzullo of Syracuse, New York. Kathleen has six grandchildren: Meredith, Caroline, James, Tanner, Nicole and Adrian Marzullo. She is also survived by her two brothers, Sam and Vincent Spadaro of Liverpool, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Marzullo of North Syracuse.
A memorial celebration is planned for June 25, 2020, Kathleen's Birthday.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020