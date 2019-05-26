|
Keith Long
Fort Collins - Keith Long passed away on May 17th following a long illness. Keith grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota. In 2000 he retired from his work as a chemist in Denver CO and moved to live in Fort Collins.
Keith was a man of many interests. He loved to fish and golf and liked to watch football. Among other hobbies, Keith loved vintage cars, card games, computer games, wood working, sailing, camping and reading. But the real love of his life was flying. Keith got his pilots license when he was a teenager in high school. Grinnell College didn't allow cars but Keith kept his plane at a nearby airfield.
Keith leaves behind his beloved wife, Kay, his son Scott (Sandy) his daughters; Leslie Beaudette (Pat), and Kim. There are 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving him is a sister, Wilma Gauthier (Leo) of Rapid City, S. Dak.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 26, 2019