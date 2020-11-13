1/1
Kemberly Abbott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kemberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kemberly Abbott

Aurora - Kemberly Sue Abbott, 52, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1968, Loving daughter to Walter A. and Sallie A. Abbott.

Kemberly was a beautiful person who loved her family and friends dearly. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Kemberly will be greatly missed by her parents, Walter and Sallie Abbott of Fort Collins; sister, Kearston (Jay) Cain of Windsor; and brothers, Travis (Monica) of Parker, and Tyler of Fort Collins.

A Celebration of Kemberly's Life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. Highway 287; Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved