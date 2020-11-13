Kemberly Abbott
Aurora - Kemberly Sue Abbott, 52, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1968, Loving daughter to Walter A. and Sallie A. Abbott.
Kemberly was a beautiful person who loved her family and friends dearly. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Kemberly will be greatly missed by her parents, Walter and Sallie Abbott of Fort Collins; sister, Kearston (Jay) Cain of Windsor; and brothers, Travis (Monica) of Parker, and Tyler of Fort Collins.
A Celebration of Kemberly's Life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. Highway 287; Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.