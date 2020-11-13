Kemberly AbbottAurora - Kemberly Sue Abbott, 52, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on November 5, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1968, Loving daughter to Walter A. and Sallie A. Abbott.Kemberly was a beautiful person who loved her family and friends dearly. She was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.Kemberly will be greatly missed by her parents, Walter and Sallie Abbott of Fort Collins; sister, Kearston (Jay) Cain of Windsor; and brothers, Travis (Monica) of Parker, and Tyler of Fort Collins.A Celebration of Kemberly's Life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. Highway 287; Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.