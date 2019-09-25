Services
Kendra "Kendy" Stutheit

Kendra "Kendy" Stutheit Obituary
Kendra "Kendy" Stutheit

Fort Collins - Kendra "Kendy" Stutheit (64) died at Poudre Valley Hospital September 20 following a brave and difficult fight with leukemia. Kendy grew up in Littleton, Colorado where she lived for 35 years before moving to Fort Collins. She was a beloved worker at the Downtown Fort Collins Ace Hardware store for 19 years. Kendy was happiest spending time with her sister's dog and cat. She had a quick wit and sense of humor that always made people happy. She also had an uncanny memory for many things including dates, music and trivia. Kendy studied dog books and could tell people specific details about every breed. Throughout her life, Kendy educated people about all of the incredible abilities and talents she possessed despite developmental challenges. She is survived by her father, Wilbur Stutheit, sister, Lynn Stutheit, brothers, Brian (Kathy Ballinger) and Paul Stutheit, nephew, Drew Stutheit, niece, Leslie Stutheit and many other extended family, friends and care companions. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts in Kendy's honor can be made by check or online to Foothills Gateway, Inc. 301 W. Skyway Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525/ or online at www.foothillsgateway.org. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to read Kendy's full obituary and to find more information about plans.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
