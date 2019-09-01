|
Kenneth C. "Ken" Nobe
Fort Collins - Kenneth (Ken) Nobe, a long-time resident of Terry Shores Estates in Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at age 88.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Hazel of 67 years, who passed away on May 8, 2016; and by one grandson, Zachary. He is survived by his children Sandra (husband Stuart) Seale, Jeffrey Nobe, and Michael (wife Mary Ellen) Nobe; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation with Ken's family will be held from 3-7pm on Sept. 5 in the Allnutt Drake Chapel at 650 West Drake Road in Fort Collins. Graveside Service will be at 10:00am on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 8426 Hwy 287 S, Fort Collins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ken's name may be made to the scholarship fund at the CSU Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80526.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 1, 2019