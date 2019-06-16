|
Kenneth Floyd Leffel
Greeley - November 15, 1962 - May 14, 2019
On May 14, 2019, Ken Leffel passed away in Greeley, Colorado at the age of 56.
Ken was born in Phoenix, Arizona to parents Franklin and Virginia Leffel. He joined the Army at the age of 18 and later became a Master RV Mechanic for the remainder of his life. In 1989, he married the love of his life Sandy and together they had one son, Cody.
He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching the games with his son. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Ken is preceded in death by father Franklin and mother Virginia. He is survived by wife Sandy, son Cody, sister Sherri, Aunt Dianne, several nieces, nephews, cousins, his extended McFall family, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Please contact Sandy Leffel at (970) 372-8576 for details.
Please share a memory at this link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ft-collins-co/kenneth-leffel-8713862
Published in The Coloradoan on June 16, 2019