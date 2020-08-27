Kenneth Jackson
Fort Collins - Kenneth G. Jackson, 67, died on August 22, 2020, after a brief, courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Ken was born to Don and Ruth Jackson in Kansas.
On December 17, 1983, he married the love of his life, Angie. He dedicated his life to helping others. After serving two years in the Army, he began his long career in emergency services. After 14 years as a paramedic and paramedic manager he became a 911 dispatcher. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his wife and together they loved traveling to visit their 7 grandchildren: Isabella, Avianna, Livia, Vera, Emmeline, Layan and Zayn.
He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Jackson, his children Ashley (Omar) Ruiz, Nathaniel (Aimee') Jackson, Janie (Hamid) Gari and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Lori (Jackson) McDowell.
As Ken dedicated his life to helping others, he would not agree to a memorial service during these times of Covid-19, so his family has decided to postpone any celebration of life until further notice.
In lieu of flowers his family has requested donations to ASCO Conquer Cancer Foundation or American Brain Tumor Association to help continue the research of brain cancer.
