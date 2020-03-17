Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Michael Moore


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Michael Moore Obituary
Kevin Michael Moore

Fort Collins - Kevin Michael Moore was born on April 26, 1982 and passed tragically in a motorcycle accident at age 37 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado.

Kevin was a foreman at Royal Turf and a framer with True Built Custom Builders and a resident of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Kevin is survived by his fiancé, family, friends and fellas.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family and friends are invited to view updated service details at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -