Kevin Michael Moore
Fort Collins - Kevin Michael Moore was born on April 26, 1982 and passed tragically in a motorcycle accident at age 37 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado.
Kevin was a foreman at Royal Turf and a framer with True Built Custom Builders and a resident of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Kevin is survived by his fiancé, family, friends and fellas.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family and friends are invited to view updated service details at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020