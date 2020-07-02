1/1
Kevin Michael Moore
Kevin Michael Moore

Fort Collins - Kevin Michael Moore was born on April 26, 1982 and passed tragically in a motorcycle accident at age 37 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado.

Kevin was a foreman at Royal Turf and a framer with True Built Custom Builders and a resident of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Kevin is survived by his wife, family, friends and fellas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, July 11th at Heritage Christian School 2506 Zurich Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
