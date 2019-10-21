|
Kim Darlene Davis-Speaker
Fort Collins - Our loved Kim Darlene Davis-Speaker passed away on October 17, 2019 peacefully at home. Kim bravely battled brain cancer for five years. Kim was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on January 22, 1963 to Wayne and Nancy Gunderson. Kim grew up on a dairy farm and her love of animals would be her passion in life.
Kim graduated from Henning High School in 1981 and soon after headed to Colorado to make it her home. After moving to Loveland, Colorado, Kim began what would be 20 years of service at the Larimer County Humane Society; the perfect place for Kim and allowed her to help animals and build lasting relationships with a special group of people who shared her love of animals. Kim later worked at Colorado State University Vet Hospital Diagnostic Lab, which gave Kim another opportunity to work with great people and to continue her passion of helping animals.
Some of Kim's hobby's included: the love of Hockey and she enjoyed watching Colorado Avalanche and many of the Colorado Eagles (local team) games. Living in Colorado gave Kim the opportunity to explore many of the state's beautiful and scenic locations. Kim and Cody frequented and held many memories especially in Idaho Springs and Glenwood springs.
Kim met Cody earlier in life but began dating each other in 1997 and married in 1998. She devoted her life to family and sharing her love of life with them. Kim never missed any of the kids academic or sporting events and enjoyed the time she spent volunteering and being a part of the kids' lives. Kim was active in our community spending time on Timnath's Town Council and enjoyed the challenge and opportunity to make a positive impact. Kim had a great sense of humor, was smart, strong, and kind. Her love of animals included many special friends; Forsberg the rabbit, Joe dog, Radar and KC both German Sheppard's, Megan a Smooth Collie, Dave the Corgi and Omni our standard poodle, Kim loved them all! In recent years Kim had been involved with Cornish Rex cats of which we have many and they made our family complete.
Kim is survived by her husband, Cody Speaker and three children, daughter Julie Davis, daughter Autumn Speaker, son Jordan Speaker, Kim's mother Nancy Gunderson, sister Julie Greene and brother Jeff Gunderson. Kim was a dedicated and loving mother and wife whose love of life and pure determination was evident by all who knew her. We miss you already……TMDF
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Allnutt Funeral Services-Drake Road Chapel, 650 West Drake Rd, Ft Collins, Colorado.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019