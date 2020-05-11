Services
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristen Marwitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristen Marwitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristen Marwitz Obituary
Kristen Marwitz

Fort Collins - Our beloved Kristen Dee Marwitz, 54, went peacefully to her Lord on May 3, 2020, at her home in Longmont, CO, after a battle against multiple myeloma. Kris was born October 8, 1965 in Fort Collins, CO to John Danial and Karen Dee (Squier) Marwitz. She is survived by her mother, Karen; her four brothers Curt (Carol), Scott (Queenie), Todd and Eric, eight nieces and nephews; and her boyfriend, James Loving.

A Family Graveside Service was held at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held in Longmont or Boulder when Covid-19 has receded. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view Kris' full obituary and send condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 11 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bohlender Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -