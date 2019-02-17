|
L. Dean (Diz) Duncan
Fort Collins - Dean lived a fine and meaningful life, born in a small town of Southern Illinois. As a small boy, Dean developed a passion for basketball. Never without his basketball in hand, at home or school earned Dean the nickname "Diz." In 1945, Dean enlisted in the Navy to help his country win the war; instead, Dean was put on the Navy Basketball Team to play for his country. After the Navy, Dean was granted a full basketball scholarship to Centenary College in Louisiana, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Social Studies. Dean also attended CU Boulder where he used his GI bill to earn his Master's Degree and Doctorate in Education.
In 1956 Dean began his career in education at Fort Collins High School where he met his wife, Marlene. Dean became Marlene's mentor and "rock" as he helped her navigate her first school year. Dean and Marlene continued teaching together for 26 years, helping and inspiring their students before and after graduation.
Dean spent 40 years of his life teaching, coaching, and challenging himself. Dean climbed Longs Peak on his 75th birthday, earned the point guard position on the Colorado Senior Olympic Team and skied until the age of 85!
Dean is preceded in death by his brothers Lute and Baldy.
Dean is survived by his wife, Marlene, 3 beloved granddaughters, 3 great-grandsons, son-in-law Paul Gibson; son, Jim; daughter Jenny, six nieces and nephews. Dean is especially grateful for the continued care and attention from his nephews, Jim (Jody) Duncan and Jeff (Tamra) Duncan, and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Fort Collins First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover. A reception will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pathway's Hospice in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Ft. Collins, CO 80524. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 17, 2019