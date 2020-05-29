L. Kent Reitz
Windsor - L. Kent Reitz, a 50-year resident of Windsor, Colorado, passed away on May 15, 2020, after a short non-Covid illness. He was proud to be 99+ years old!!! Kent was married to Lois Reitz who preceded him in death by three years. He was born Dec. 4, 1920, in Cairnbrook, Pennsylvania. Because of the Covid pandemic, we will be having a memorial service in his honor at a later date when it is safe to gather. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.
Published in Coloradoan from May 29 to May 31, 2020.