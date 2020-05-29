L. Kent Reitz
L. Kent Reitz

Windsor - L. Kent Reitz, a 50-year resident of Windsor, Colorado, passed away on May 15, 2020, after a short non-Covid illness. He was proud to be 99+ years old!!! Kent was married to Lois Reitz who preceded him in death by three years. He was born Dec. 4, 1920, in Cairnbrook, Pennsylvania. Because of the Covid pandemic, we will be having a memorial service in his honor at a later date when it is safe to gather. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.




Published in Coloradoan from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
