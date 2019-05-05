|
|
Landis Lee (Lannie) Boyd
Minnetonka, MN - Boyd, Landis Lee (Lannie) died April 28, 2019 in Minnetonka, MN. He was born to Edith and Harold Boyd on December 1, 1923 in the family farm home in Adair County, IA. He attended Zion Consolidated High School, lettering 4 years in baseball and graduating in 1941. He enrolled in Iowa State University. His University education was interrupted by World War II. He enlisted in the United States Navy on December 7, 1942, a year to the day after Pearl Harbor. He reported for active duty on July 7, 1943. He received his Ensign commission and his aviator wings in December 1944. After being released from Navy service, Landis resumed his university studies in Agricultural Engineering, receiving his B.S.A.E, in 1947 and M.S.A.E. in 1948. He completed his Ph.D. in 1959.
In December of 1942 Landis joined Kappa Sigma fraternity. In April of 1943, he "spotted" a group of co-eds on the lawn of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. One had brilliantly bright red hair. Through a friend, Landis found out that she was Lila Mae Hummel and arranged to meet her. They dated until he departed for Navy service. He maintained contact with almost daily letters, monthly roses and occasional telephone calls plus time in Ames, when he was on leave. They were married on September 7, 1946. They had five children, Susan (James) Harrington, Barbara Page, Shirley Boyd (John Estall), Carl (Dana) Boyd, Philip Boyd, all of whom survive. They also have fourteen grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Lila and Lannie taught their children to have high moral standards and to set high goals for themselves. Lannie cared greatly for his children, spending many hours at swimming practice and swim meets, baseball practice and games, boating, skiing, camping, fishing and hunting trips.
Lila suffered from Alzheimer's the last 15 years of her life and Lannie dedicated himself to be her caretaker for many years at home, and twice daily visits when she entered hospice care. Lila died July 7, 2012. Lila and Lannie were grateful to have had 65 wonderful years together.
Landis began his professional career at Cornell University in 1948. In 1964, he went to the University of Minnesota to serve as the Head of the Agricultural Engineering Department. In 1972, he moved to the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station. In 1978, he moved to Washington State University as the Director of the Agricultural Research Station. In 1985, he became the Executive Director of the Western Association of Agricultural Experiment Stations and moved his office to Colorado State University. He retired in December 1992.
One of Lannie's passions was the use of computers for research, teaching and extension. He began using them in 1955. He spent a sabbatical leave in 1962 teaching Allis Chalmers engineers to use computers to design and evaluate the performance of agricultural and construction machinery.
Another of Lannie's passions was Rotary International. He joined the Ithaca, N.Y. Club in January of 1959, and later the St. Paul, MN Club, the Pullman, WA Club and the Fort Collins, CO Club. While in the Fort Collins Club, he created a member computer data base and one of the first web pages for a Colorado Rotary Club. Starting in July of 1997 he produced a web page of the Club's weekly publication, The Rotogear. He was the Club photographer and produced the Club's directory for many years.
Lannie will be missed by his family and friends.
The family is planning to hold a memorial service in Fort Collins on June 29, 2019.
Memorials preferred to Rotary International or The .
Published in The Coloradoan on May 5, 2019