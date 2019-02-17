|
|
Larry D. Friedlan
- - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected death of Larry D. Friedlan on January 6, 2019. Larry died following complications from knee replacement surgery. He was 71 years old.
Larry was the type of man who is hard to forget. He was tall, had a velvety deep voice, a calm demeanor and, a shock of snow-white hair that had been that way since he was 30. He resided in Loveland and Fort Collins for the last 20 years.
Larry loved business from a very young age. While in the 7th grade, he launched his own vending machine business in Estes Park, Colorado. While in Estes, he was trained as a classical pianist. The rest of his time was spent working at his father's restaurant.
Aside from a love of business, he was also remarkably athletic. His self-discipline and drive led to awards in local and state competitions in areas like wrestling, golf, bowling, and football. After finishing college, he began a career in Real Estate. He was based in Europe with Atlantic & Pacific and was recognized for having the top sales throughout all 15 of their European offices. Interestingly, at the start of this career he was very shy so he created a book of customer objections and ways to handle them. His book turned out to be a success and after seeing the results it produced, the company adopted it for their entire sales force.
Following that, he returned to the United States where he could focus on his areas of interest which included entrepreneurial projects such as Commercial Real Estate, Land Development, Project Funding and Venture Capital projects. He was a commercial investment banker for 20 yrs., a commercial real estate broker for 25 years, and a mortgage broker for at least 10 years. He published three books from things like statistics to chocolate. One of his most unusual activities was making chocolates, and he was very proud of having won the "World's Best Chocolate" award in 1986.
Although Larry was remarkably goal oriented, the thing people remembered most about Larry was his kind, gentle spirit and his eternal optimism. He believed anything was possible given enough time and hard work. One of Larry's greatest enjoyments was helping other people to believe in themselves; to develop goals, to see ways they might achieve these goals, and to support them in getting past their fears and developing confidence in their own abilities. He was never afraid to take on challenging tasks and to live with the consequences when they didn't always turn out.
Larry is survived by his wife Halldis Kelly, sister Angi (David) Bartine, daughters Lorrie (Christian) Fisher and Kaila Angello, Taylor, Gus, and Rowan Fisher, his grandchildren. Also, by nieces Tessa (Joe) Oppenheimer and Casey (Jordan) Miller.
Please take a moment to visit www.AllnuttLoveland.com to share your remembrances of Larry. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: https://faunalytics.org/donate/
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 17, 2019