Larry Dreiling



Fort Collins - Larry Ray Dreiling, 70, of LaPorte, died June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Larry is survived by his son Tad Dreiling (Sandra Geling) of Johnstown; daughter Lori (Twain) Sauvageau of Livermore; daughter Jennifer (Chris) Grounds of Wellington; sister Debbie (Phil) James; brother Joe (Diana) Dreiling; sister Suzy Dreiling; brother Tony (Marcie) Dreiling; brother Randy Dreiling; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Dreiling; sister, Cindy Whitney; granddaughter, Isabella Dreiling; mother, Joyce Dreiling; sister, Patte Collins; and wife, Elaine Dreiling. Larry and Elaine's family and friends are invited to an open house to celebrate their lives at Larry and Elaine's home in LaPorte on Saturday, June 27th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Please contact Goes Funeral Care for the address.









