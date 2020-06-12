Larry Dreiling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Dreiling

Fort Collins - Larry Ray Dreiling, 70, of LaPorte, died June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Larry is survived by his son Tad Dreiling (Sandra Geling) of Johnstown; daughter Lori (Twain) Sauvageau of Livermore; daughter Jennifer (Chris) Grounds of Wellington; sister Debbie (Phil) James; brother Joe (Diana) Dreiling; sister Suzy Dreiling; brother Tony (Marcie) Dreiling; brother Randy Dreiling; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Dreiling; sister, Cindy Whitney; granddaughter, Isabella Dreiling; mother, Joyce Dreiling; sister, Patte Collins; and wife, Elaine Dreiling. Larry and Elaine's family and friends are invited to an open house to celebrate their lives at Larry and Elaine's home in LaPorte on Saturday, June 27th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Please contact Goes Funeral Care for the address.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Larry and Elaine's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved