Larry Gilbert Lucero
Fort Collins - A Rosary and Funeral Mass was held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Visit bohelnderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Larry's full obituary.
Fort Collins - A Rosary and Funeral Mass was held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Visit bohelnderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences and read Larry's full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.