Laura Dolores Antrobus
Fort Collins - Laura "Dolores" (Leman) Antrobus, age 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away July 12, 2019. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 16 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Allnutt, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80526. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 17 at 1:00 p.m., followed by the internment at Resthaven Cemetery, 8426 US-287, Fort Collins, returning to Allnutt for a reception. A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 16 to July 17, 2019