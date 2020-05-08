|
|
Laura Lynn Prieve
Bellevue Co. - Lynn passed away unexpectedly on April 30 at her home in Bellvue Co. She was 59. Lynn was born April 23, 1961 to Bill and Naomi Trippensee in Lawrence Kansas.
Lynn had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, any non-fiction book was her favorite. She studied horticulture at C,S.U. She always stopped to study and admire every tree, flower and shrub along her path.
She loved her countless friends, often gifting them with beautiful home crafted jewelry, soaps candles and natural beauty products. Girls lunch was a common activity enjoyed by all.
On July 30, 2005 Lynn married her loving and supportive husband, Mike Prieve in a gorgeous outdoor mountain ceremony. In July 2016 she and Mike sold their Fort Collins home, purchasing land and a cozy cabin in Bellevue.
She loved her simple and peaceful mountain life with Mike and, her dogs, Neta and Pepper.
Lynn is survived by her husband Mike in Bellevue. Mother Naomi Trippensee Kucher,, brother, Mark Trippensee nephews Andrew and Ben all in Longmont. Her sister Christina (Frank) Gori, nephews Thomas and Nicholas (Ellie) all in Missouri. Her daughter Olivia and grandson Mason. Her son Aaron (Krissy) and 2 grandchildren.
Lynn will live on in our hearts and cherished memories.
Cremation has been completed and she will be returned to the earth in her beloved mountains.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 8 to May 10, 2020