Laurelle Ness
Laurelle Ness passed away September 23, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the age of 93. He was born, farmed and lived near Brookings, South Dakota, for 60 years. He married Drusilla Bortnem in 1946. After retiring, they spent 15 winters in Mesa, Arizona. They moved to Fort Collins in 1999.
Laurelle is survived by two children, Cheryl Rakness of Fort Collins and Wayne Ness of Brookings; a sister, five grandsons, and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, one brother, and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1200 S Taft Hill Rd in Fort Collins on Tuesday, October 1, at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd of the Hills.
For a more detailed obituary please go to bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Sept. 29, 2019