Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St John the Evangelist Church
1730 W 12th Street
Loveland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavine Kuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavine Kuk


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lavine Kuk Obituary
Lavine Kuk

Loveland - Lavine Kuk of Loveland, CO passed away at the age of 90 years on April 3, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 3, 1928 in Aurora, IL one of 13 children. She married John Kuk in September 1949. They first lived in Colorado from 1969-1974 and returned in 1985. She is survived by two sisters, Ann Werth, Elaine Henry and her children Linda Kuk, Thom Kuk, Cherri Lesiak, Karen Cobb, Ken Kuk , 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. May she rest in peace. Services will be held at St John the Evangelist Church 1730 W 12th Street Loveland, CO 80537 on April 12th, 2019 at 10 am. Memorial contributions in Lavine's name can be made to Linda S. Kuk Higher Education Leadership Award (69723) Colorado State University Foundation PO Box 1870 Fort Collins, CO 80522-1870
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now