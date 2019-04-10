|
|
Lavine Kuk
Loveland - Lavine Kuk of Loveland, CO passed away at the age of 90 years on April 3, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 3, 1928 in Aurora, IL one of 13 children. She married John Kuk in September 1949. They first lived in Colorado from 1969-1974 and returned in 1985. She is survived by two sisters, Ann Werth, Elaine Henry and her children Linda Kuk, Thom Kuk, Cherri Lesiak, Karen Cobb, Ken Kuk , 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. May she rest in peace. Services will be held at St John the Evangelist Church 1730 W 12th Street Loveland, CO 80537 on April 12th, 2019 at 10 am. Memorial contributions in Lavine's name can be made to Linda S. Kuk Higher Education Leadership Award (69723) Colorado State University Foundation PO Box 1870 Fort Collins, CO 80522-1870
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 10, 2019