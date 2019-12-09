Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Brummer-Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Allyn Brummer-Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Allyn Brummer-Graham Obituary
Lee Allyn Brummer-Graham

Lee Allyn Brummer-Graham was born in Havre, Montana on January 26,1963 to John and Meredith Brummer. She passed away of natural causes on June 14th, 2017. She was the youngest of 4 children. Lee resided in For Collins, Colorado at that time. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and her brother, Eric Brummer. She is survived by her sister, Christine Brummer of Ann Arbor, Michigan and her brother, Vincent Brummer of Ronan, Montana.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -