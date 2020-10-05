Lee Elvin Tucker



Wellington - Lee was born to Russell James Tucker and Myrtle Alice Tucker on January 10, 1928 in a tarpaper hut in Sheridan, Colorado. Lee grew up in the Sheridan/Englewood area, working as a dairy farmer, volunteer firefighter, farmer, sheriff, contractor, and many other job titles. In 1952 Lee and his younger brother bought a farm north of Wellington. They ran a dairy farm and farmed the ground for 16 years. In 1968 he sold the farm and moved his house across the interstate and started an excavating business. He would then go on to become a bail bondsman for a time, did a bit of construction where he worked at DIA for 2 years, worked on I-70 near Limon, I-80 near Rawlins and I-25 near Wellington.



Lee was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Loved by all who knew him, he would give the shirt off of his back to help someone who needed it.



Lee passed peacefully in his sleep at home October 3, 2020.



Lee is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle and father, Russell; his first wife, Delphine; sisters, Opal and Dorothy; brothers, Charley and Glen; and great grandson, Braxton James.



He leaves behind his wife, Lois; sons, Ed and wife, Marilyn Tucker of Wellington; Mark Tucker of Windsor, Jerry and his wife, Chasiti Tucker of Wellington; 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.



Services for Lee will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Highlands Cemetery in Wellington.



Flowers may be sent to Bohlender Funeral Chapel in care of Lee Tucker.









