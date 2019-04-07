|
|
Leland "Lee" Hankins
Cheyenne - Lee passed away at the age of 91 on March 31, 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born the middle child to Fred and Goldie Hankins on October 15, 1927 in Wellington, Colorado. He was raised in Wellington and helped his parents run the general store, which later become Susy's Market, and is now the 3712 building on Cleveland Avenue. He attended school in Wellington and later graduated from Wellington High School. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after World War II ended.
?Lee married Delores Carter on June 5th, 1950 in Aztec, New Mexico. They settled in Cheyenne, Wyoming; where they raised their two children Steven and Susie. He had a variety of jobs throughout the years. He was employed by the railroad, the post office, and at H&H Mobile Station, where he was a mechanic and part owner.
In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing the slot machines at Blackhawk and telling stories about growing up in Northern Colorado, specifically Wellington. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He often would be found going to their events, from soccer, baseball, basketball, wrestling, team roping, and musical performances, he was always nearby. Lee also had a wonderful sense of humor, always telling jokes and singing crazy songs to his grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Goldie Hankins; brother, Merle Hankins; sister, Barba Straight; son, Steven Hankins and grandson, Eric Hankins.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Susie Reeves (Don) of Fort Collins, CO; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild to be arriving in July.
Lee was loved by many and will be greatly missed!
Services will be held Monday April 8th at 2pm at Bohlender Funeral Chapel 121 W. Olive St., Ft. Collins, Colorado.
Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 7, 2019