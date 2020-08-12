1/1
Lem Gilbert St (John) John Jr.
Lem Gilbert (John) St John, Jr.

Fort Collins - Lem Gilbert (John) St John, Jr. died peacefully in his home in Fort Collins, Colorado on August 7, 2020 at the age of 89.

Lem is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cheris St John; his two sons Mark St. John (Rhoda) and Kent St John; his sister Catherine Carrick; nephews Michael Dillie (Jan) and Michael Carrick (Stephanie) and niece Patricia Nicholson (David).

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Billie Cantrell.

Lem was born on June 10, 1931 in Decatur, Alabama to Lem Gilbert St John, Sr. and Willie Mae Carr. He married Cheris Bohnhoff in 1953 in Gettysburg, South Dakota where they lived for many years. After moving to Fort Collins, Lem began working as an engineer for Fort Collins Light and Power where he was part of a team that pioneered a city wide under¬ground electric power system. Lem enjoyed spending time in the mountains with his family and was constantly landscaping around his home. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and was a dedicated lifetime member of the the Masonic Temple.

Condolences can be sent to bohlenderfuneralchapel.com




Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
