Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Fort Collins
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Fort Collins
Interment
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver
Resources
Leona Schneider

Leona Schneider Obituary
Leona Schneider

Loveland - Leona A. (Wilmes) Schneider died Wednesday July 31, 2019, in Loveland. Visitation at 9 am and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, August 5th, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Fort Collins. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO, at 9 am Friday, August 9th. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Catholic Relief Services. Please also visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 4, 2019
