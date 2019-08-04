|
Leona Schneider
Loveland - Leona A. (Wilmes) Schneider died Wednesday July 31, 2019, in Loveland. Visitation at 9 am and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, August 5th, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Fort Collins. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO, at 9 am Friday, August 9th. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Catholic Relief Services. Please also visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 4, 2019