Leonard Charles Wilson
Evans - Leonard Charles Wilson, 97, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Denver on March 21, 1922, Leonard and his beloved wife Betty were very involved in their church, St. Luke's Episcopal Church. They enjoyed a large circle of friends with whom they were active in the life of Fort Collins. Leonard and Betty worked side by side in their successful insurance business for over 40 years and were a large part of creating the downtown area of Fort Collins.
Leonard and Betty had two sons, Timothy Charles and the late Daniel Pyke Wilson, Sr. He was the proud grandfather of Dan Wilson, Jr, Rebecca (Wilson) Baran, Jason Wilson, Andrew Wilson and Nathan Wilson and 11 great-grandchildren.
Leonard proudly served his country, joining the National Guard when he was 16 and then the U.S. Navy on December 15, 1941, shortly after Pearl Harbor. Leonard served aboard the USS Minneapolis, USS Quincy and USS Wisconsin. He was honorably discharged with several commendations on October 19, 1945. He then returned to Fort Collins to marry the love of his life Betty Jane Pyke on February 9, 1946.
Cremation has taken place and internment will be in the memorial garden of St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Friday, May 31st at 11 am.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 29 to June 2, 2019