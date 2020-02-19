|
Leonne "Lee" Wallace
Fort Collins - On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Leonne "Lee" Serene (Wallace) Johnston passed away peacefully at the age of 88
Lee was born on November 25, 1931 in Pueblo, Colorado to Leo and Irene Wallace. On February 13, 1959 she married Donald Eugene Johnston. They raised four children Michael, Patrick, Kevin, and Kate (Girouard).
Lee received her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism on May 14, 1994 and her Bachelor's Degree in History on May 23, 2007. Both degrees were earned from Colorado State University. She worked at Poudre Valley Hospital for over 30 years. Lee loved to write and published humorous aricles in several national publications.
Lee enjoyed reading, writing, traveling, and solving crossword puzzles. She also had a passion for history and spent over fifteen years volunteering with the DMNS and the Colorado History Museum.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband Donald Johnston, her mother Irene Wallace, her father, Leo Wallace, and her brother Patrick Wallace. She is survived by her four children, Michael, Patrick, Kevin, Kate (Miles), her brother Leo Wallace, her sister-in-law Mary Lou Hultgren along with grandchildren, and nieces, and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, 1220 University Avenue, Ft. Collin, CO. A light luncheon will be served following the service. A graveside service will be held after the luncheon at 3 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020