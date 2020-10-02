1/1
Lillian Jean Gibson
1927 - 2020
Lillian Jean Gibson

Fort Collins - Lillian Jean Gibson passed away on September 30, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 93. She was born in Denver, Colorado on August 26, 1927. Her family moved to Loveland, Colorado when she was five years old and she graduated from Loveland High School in 1945. She married Olen Eugene Gibson on September 22, 1946 and resided in Fort Collins, Colorado. They shared 67 years of marriage and two children, Ronald and Cheryl.

Her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She nurtured and deeply loved each member of her family and her family deeply loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Olen E. Gibson, father, Howard Achziger, Sr. mother, Emma "Amy" Achziger and brother, Howard Achziger, Jr. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Sue Gibson, her daughter, Cheryl Wagner, sister-in-law, Norma Achziger, five grandchildren, Kate Broome, Zack Gibson, Ian Gibson, Cory Hill and Cody Hill, and seven great-grandchildren, Ariana Hill, Josiah Hill, Jeremiah Hill, Caroline Gibson, Teddy Gibson, Ford Broome and Emma Broome.

Visitation and public viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. Livestream of the service can be viewed at www.ckpmediaservices.com/live. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Following graveside services a reception will be held at Allnutt Drake Reception Center.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, leave a personal note to the family or order flowers at www.allnuttftcollins.com.






Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
Send Flowers
